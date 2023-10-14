Senate HR panel condemns Israel’s bombing, killing of innocent Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Human Rights decided to take up thoroughly examining its next meeting, with proper expert advice, the subject of public executions generally.

Chairman Senate Committee on Human Rights Senator Walid Iqbal while chairing the meeting of the Senate Committee on Human Rights informed the Committee that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior had recently approved a private member’s bill calling for public execution of certain capital offences, without proper deliberation and without appreciating the seriousness of the matter from a human rights perspective. He said one Senate Standing Committee could not interfere in the legislative business referred to another Senate Standing Committee. The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights would be the subject of public executions generally.

The Senate Committee on Human Rights also unanimously passed a resolution to condemn Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment and killing of innocent Palestinians, along with the deprivation of their basic human rights. The resolution called upon the international community and the United Nations to immediately intervene to put an end to Israeli aggression, and emphasized that durable peace would only be ensured upon the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 frontiers, with Al-Quds as its capital.

The Senate Committee also took up the vandalization of churches and homes in Jaranwala on 16th August 2023, and observed, unanimously, that it was astonishing as well as shameful that the Government of Punjab had not been held accountable for the lapses and negligence on their part in preventing such widespread distressing loss of property. It recommended that, in addition to the 10 JITs already established to look into the matter, an eleventh JIT should be formed to take the Government of Punjab to task. CPO Faisalabad Captain (R) Ali Zia highlighted that the incident resulted from the deliberate placement of blasphemous materials near the home of a particular person for personal enmity.

The CPO Faisalabad apprised the Committee that the ensuing violent mob action resulted in damage to more than 20 churches and almost 90 houses of the Christian community. The Committee was of the unanimous view that a timely Police response could have prevented the loss of property as well, but the Punjab Government seemed indifferent to the mental distress and agony.

CPO Faisalabad additionally stated that, after the fact, around 57 ‘Meesaq’ Centers have been established across all districts of Punjab to protect minority rights, promote interfaith harmony among various religions, and, more importantly, to prevent such incidents in the future. Moreover, the Police are working with the Chamber of Commerce to find suitable jobs for Christians and have successfully secured a one-month fee exemption for Christian children.

On a related note, Chairperson NCHR, Rabiya Javeri Agha, informed the Committee that a total of 179 persons are in currently under trial on blasphemy charges and are being held in jails across the country, while 17 convicts are serving jail sentences in this regard, including 11 from Islamabad, none from Punjab, four from Sindh and two from Balochistan.

In the face of the Committee expressed its concern about the frequent misuse of blasphemy laws to settle personal scores, Chairperson NCHR explained that Senator Sherry Rehman had presented a legislative bill addressing the issue ten to twelve years ago, but the proposed legislation did not get enacted.

The Committee was thus of the unanimous view that, if she is agreeable, Senator Sherry Rehman be asked to attend an upcoming Committee meeting to share her input and experience in relation to the matter, along with suggesting an effective way forward, if possible.

Committee Chair Senator Walid Iqbal proposed that, to reverse the trend of our society’s descent into intolerant radicalization, it would be important to include in all educational curricula, the teachings of the Quran, the Sunnah and speeches of the country’s founding fathers in relation to interfaith harmony and protection of the rights of minorities.

The Senate Committee on Human Rights also deliberated on the rising trend of domestic violence, with special reference to the case of the minor girl, Rizwana, in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, the mover of the matter, applauded the National Commission for Rights of the Child (NCRC), as well as law enforcement agencies, for their effective response to the incident, and maintained that while there is a dire need for legislation criminalizing domestic child labour in the country.