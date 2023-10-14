 
Saturday October 14, 2023
National

DC orders action against BHU’s absent staff

By Our Correspondent
October 14, 2023

karachi: Keamari Deputy Commissioner Junaid Iqbal Khan visited on Friday the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Husseini Faqir Goth, ordering action against the absent doctors.

The BHU was found closed; the gates were shut, and all employees were absent during working hours. The DC directed the health department officials to take action against the staffers.