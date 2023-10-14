People of Sindh see Nawaz as hope for Pakistan: Maryam

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the people of Sindh also understand that Nawaz Sharif is the hope for Pakistan, and he will win the general elections and form the next government.

Addressing through video link a workers’ convention held in a hall in Sanghar on Friday under the leadership of former FIA DG Bashir Memon, she said that in the past Nawaz Sharif had ended the reign of dacoits, and now she wished Sindh would be freed from dacoits again.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif gave lands to the poor people and rights to farmers in Sindh, and now he would serve the people more than before. Today, the people of Sindh have also shown their love for Nawaz Sharif, and giving them their rights and development is a must, she added.

The PML-N vice president said universities, health, roads, including metro and orange line buses in Sindh, are the right of the people, who trust Nawaz Sharif. She said she felt sad that Sindh was far behind Punjab in terms of development.

She said Nawaz Sharif would wait for the lions of Sindh on October 21 at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. She further said that if she had known that so many lions were gathered in Sanghar today, she would have run away.

She said the preparations to welcome Nawaz Sharif were going on in Sindh with enthusiasm, and Sanghar had shown this, and all the credit went to Bashir Memon.

Earlier, Sindh Nawaz Sharif Welcome Committee Convener Bashir Memon, addressing the PML-N workers’ convention, said the lions of Sanghar had proved that Sanghar was the fortress of Nawaz Sharif. He said the people of Sindh should remember that the PML-N government would be formed and Nawaz Sharif would be given a historic welcome by the people of Sindh.

He said that on the day of Nawaz Sharif’s arrival, the people should leave their homes wearing Sindhi Topi and Ajrak for their rights. Whenever the Muslim League got power, he said, it had led Pakistan towards development because “Mian Sahib is the guarantor of Pakistan’s development and prosperity”.

Memon said that in 2013 Pakistan’s growth rate was up to 6 per cent and the dollar was worth 105 rupees, but then a cricketer was made prime minister who destroyed the economic pitch of the country.