Siddiqui claims MQM-P’s Sunday rally will reflect Karachi’s mandate

karachi: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Friday that the public gathering in Orangi Town by his party on October 15 will be a reflection of Karachi’s “true” mandate.

Siddiqui claimed that the MQM-P’s Sunday rally will set a new record in the city. “We are determined to convey that Pakistan has not reached the point of no return, and the country’s survival is linked to Karachi’s survival. He said that Karachi generate more revenue than the rest of the country, yet the city had one of the largest slum populations in the world.

He said that Orangi Town was a home to people who migrated twice for the sake of Pakistan, and a university should be built here. He invited people from all ethnicities to participate in the party rally tomorrow to make it a representative assembly of all residents of Orangi Town.

Separately, MQM-P deputy convener Mustafa Kamal claimed that his party will rescue poor people from the clutches of inflation. “We may not be the best, but we are not the worst either. We live among people. We have brought middle-class youth into the parliament”, he said.

Kamal asserted that “the experiment” conducted in 2018 had failed and the MQM-P’s decisions were now being made without taking dictation on a phone call. He said that his party would play a significant role in the upcoming general elections. “For 15 years, efforts were being made to turn Karachi into Lyari, Khairpur, and Tando Adam. But this experiment has also failed,” he commented.

He mentioned that the MQM-P stood with the people of Palestine. “Israel needs to be stopped from committing injustice,” he said, urging Pakistani leaders to play a role in the situation.

Talking to media persons while participating in a Mehfil-e-Milad in Hyderabad Zone on Thursday, Siddiqui had said that when the elections are near, an alliance will be formed, but the MQM-Pakistan will not be part of any alliance. He said that we have reservations about the delimitations, which have been referred to the courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan.