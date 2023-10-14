Clifton residents challenge court order to convert Mohatta Palace into medical college

— Photo from Mohattapalacemuseum.com

karachi: An appellate bench of the Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to legal heirs of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and concerned parties on an appeal filed by residents of Clifton challenging a single bench order that had dismissed their application for becoming intervenors in the matter regarding conversion of the estate of Fatima Jinnah, Qasr-e-Fatima, which is commonly known as Mohatta Palace, into a medical and dental college for girls.

The residents of old Clifton and Mohatta Palace Gallery Trust had filed applications to become interveners in the lawsuit seeking administration of the estate left by the plaintiffs’ predecessors Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and Mohtarma Shireen Jinnah, which were dismissed by the SHC’s single bench.

Being aggrieved by the SHC’s single bench order that dismissed their application, the appellants’ counsel submitted that the impugned order had snatched away the rights of the appellants to be heard despite the fact that they were a necessary party in the case.

The counsel submitted that the impugned order was contrary to the order of the Supreme Court that ordered a complete ban on the conversion of residential plots and the conversion of Mohatta Palace into a medical college was a direct violation of the apex court order.

He submitted that the conversion of a residential place into a medical college would change the entire dynamics of the vicinity that was a residential area and there would be an increase in traffic that would cause nuisance to residents.

The residents’ counsel said his clients’ rights and privacy would be infringed upon if the property was converted into a college. He said his clients would also face traffic jams so they were a necessary and proper party to be arrayed in the present proceedings and requested the high court to set aside the single bench order.

The SHC’s appellate bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi after a preliminary hearing of the appeal issued pre-admission notices to legal heirs and other parties and directed them to file their respective replies for a date to be fixed by the office.

Dismissing the application of old Clifton residents, the single bench headed by Justice Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan had on August 24 observed that it was a well-settled position that only those persons were necessary and a proper party to the proceedings whose interests were challenged in the suit, and without their presence, the matter could not be decided on merit.

Justice Khan had said the court was hearing the instant suit of administration since 1971 of the assets of the Quaid-e-Azam at the stage of final arguments.

The SHC had observed that evidence had already been recorded after framing issues, and as a gesture of goodwill with regards to Qasr-e-Fatima, the legal heirs, after long deliberations, had conceded that they would have no objection or claim to the said property if it was used as per the will of Fatima Jinnah as a college.

Regarding the contention that the use of the premises would generate excessive traffic, the high court said it could be witnessed that a large number of high-rises were situated or under construction at a stone’s throw from Qasr-e-Fatima, but no objection had seemingly been made by the present applicants to them.

Justice Khan had said the nation’s father and mother had given some 19.7 million acres to Pakistan’s people, and had let them use this huge chunk of land as per their own discretion and choice.

When only one acre of that in the form of Qasr-e-Fatima is to be used as per the wishes and the will of the founders, one wonders how ungrateful we were to even object to such use, that too for imparting knowledge and education to women, the SHC judge had observed.

The high court had said that neither was the trust nor were the residents necessary or a proper party in the present case because it pertained to the administration of a private property.

The bench had said the applicants were neither heirs nor they had any relation to the deceased who owned the subject property.