Three ‘robbers’ killed, one arrested in shootouts

karachi: Three suspected robbers were killed and one was arrested in alleged encounters with police in Saudabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas of the city on Friday.

According to the District Korangi police spokesperson, a robber got killed and his accomplice was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police personnel in Saudabad. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where the deceased was identified as Kashif and the injured as Nizamuddin. Police claimed to have recovered two pistols, stolen mobile phones, a motorcycle and cash from their possession.

The spokesperson said the suspects were wanted in several cases of crime, and Nizamuddin confessed to “hundreds” of robberies in Sohrab Goth, Khokhrapar, Saudabad and Model Colony.

The officer added that Kashif had killed a government employee, Arif, during a dacoity in Saudabad on October 7. He said the initial investigation found 15 similar cases lodged at different police stations against the dead and the injured suspects, while a search for their accomplice, named as Babar alias Dilbar, was underway.

In a separate incident, police claimed to have killed two robbers in a shootout near the Nipa flyover in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The bodies were shifted to the JPMC and their identities were not confirmed immediately. In the meantime, FIRs of the alleged encounters were registered.