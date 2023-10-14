Foreigners who praise Hamas could face deportation from UK

LONDON: Foreigners in the UK who display antisemitic behaviour or praise Hamas could face deportation, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has asked Home Office officials to explore ways to revoke visas for people convicted of hate crimes, citing national security concerns. UK law as it stands permits authorities to cancel visas for students, visitors and workers based on national security grounds, but Jenrick’s request is believed to be centered on targeting support for Hamas, which is a proscribed group in Britain.French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has ordered all foreign nationals in his country who commit antisemitic acts to be deported. Three people have already been expelled from France due to the order.

Meanwhile, in Brighton in the UK, a 22-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly delivering a pro-Hamas speech the weekend before, Metro reported on Friday. Counter-Terrorism Policing South East opened an investigation into the woman following the protest in Brighton.