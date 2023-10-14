Fear of protest against Israel…: India seals Srinagar Jamia Masjid, detains Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD: Occupying authorities of the Indian government sealed Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid on Friday, which is Kashmir’s largest mosque, and put under house arrest senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq once again.

He was released last week after more than four years of house arrest and now again placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar. The decision to close the historical mosque, situated in Nowhatta locality of downtown Srinagar, was taken due to apprehensions that worshippers might stage protest demonstrations or take out rallies against Israel’s actions in Gaza and in support of Palestine.

Nowhatta, which is situated in the heart of downtown Srinagar, used to be an epicentre of anti-India sentiments. Pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protests were frequently reported from the Jamia Masjid before the Union government read down Article 370 for annexation of the occupied Kashmir by New Delhi and clamped down on protesters in Kashmir.

A member of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid (AAJM), the managing body of Kashmir’s largest mosque, told the media that a team of police officials closed the gates of Jamia Masjid ahead of the Juma (Friday) congregational prayers, and worshippers were turned away. Security deployment in and around the historical mosque was also stepped up, apparently to prevent any law and order problems, according to officials and witnesses.

“We were informed that Friday prayers will not be allowed today. No explanation was provided by police,” the AAJM member said. The senior Hurriyat leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who delivers the main sermon at the mosque on Fridays and other important days of the Islamic calendar, was disallowed from coming out of his residence without any written order. No official explanation on the decision to close the Jamia Masjid has been given.

The authorities had apprehensions of anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protests breaking out at the mosque following the culmination of Friday prayers. According to reports, hundreds of police and paramilitary have been deployed in sensitive areas of occupied Kashmir to thwart any protests amid the ongoing escalation in Gaza, where a ground invasion by the Israeli forces is looming large.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were carried out in central occupied Kashmir’s Budgam and Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday in protest against Israel’s assault on Gaza following the Hamas attack. Many protesters were seen waving the flag of Palestine as they marched on the main road shouting slogans like ‘Allah-u-Akbar’ (God is great) to express their solidarity with the people of Gaza. Meanwhile, several Imams across occupied Kashmir raised the ongoing situation in Gaza in their sermons while praying for the safety and security of the people of Palestine.