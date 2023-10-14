All CNICs issued by 25th to be on voter lists: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday said all those, who will be issued the Computerized National Identity Cards even on October 25, will be included in the electoral rolls, unfroze on September 28, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the ECP Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, on October 1, 2023, the ECP had obtained the data of more than 800,000 people (0.8 million) who have been issued identity cards by Nadra, whose data entry is underway and all these eligible people will exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general elections.

Apart from this, the Election Commission explained October 25, 2023 is the last date for voter registration, exclusion and correctness. Therefore, registration of votes of all such persons who will be issued identity cards by October 25, 2023 will be ensured.

Referring to a media report, the commission said that the news is contrary to facts and based on misinformation, according to which the data of the Election Commission shows that 13 million people will not be able to exercise their right to vote.

The Election Commission clarified that under Section 27 of the Elections Act, 2017, any voter is assessed at a permanent or current address as per his identity card, which has nothing to do with population data. The census is conducted on the personal presence of any person while the voter is registered according to the address of the identity card.

Moreover, to ensure registration of votes of all eligible persons, the Election Commission has de-frozen the electoral rolls with effect from September 28, 2023, which were frozen under Section 39 Elections Act, 2017 on July 20.

“The Election Commission is continuously educating the public about the registration, exclusion and correctness of votes through the media on a daily basis, which will continue till October 25, 2023,” it noted.

The Election Commission emphasised that it is well aware of its constitutional and legal responsibility and the rights of the voters. Further delimitation process will not affect the voter’s right.