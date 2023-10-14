Work on Sikh tourism under way: Naqvi

NANKANA SAHIB: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Friday the government is working on Sikhs tourism in Kartarpur and Hassanabdal.

He also inaugurated the Safe City Project in the city.

Addressing a press conference, the caretaker CM said that the Safe City Project would be helpful controlling crimes and terrorism in the city. He said that the project had been completed at a cost of Rs350 million instead of Rs400 million so we saved Rs50 million in the project. He said the culprits involved in the terrorism in Punjab were arrested within 24 hours.

He said that Nankana were among those cities which were connected with Motorway. He said that the DHQ Hospital Nankana was much better than many hospitals. He said that best health facilities were being provided at the DHQ Hospital Nankana. Later, he also visited the Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana. Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar and Nankana DPO Syed Aziz were also present.