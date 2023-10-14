Pakistan’s total public debt, liabilities: Govt wants to limit foreign debt to 40pc

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has envisaged restricting the escalating share of foreign debt at a maximum of 40 per cent out of total outstanding public debt and liabilities that had already peaked at Rs77 trillion.

The total external debt and liabilities stood at $124 billion till the end of the last financial year on June 30, 2023. The debt servicing of the outstanding debt and liabilities has become a major headache for Pakistan’s economic managers, and sustainability a hot issue in the country. The total debt servicing was estimated at Rs7.3 trillion during presentation of the last budget, but it could easily be assumed and anticipated by the multilateral creditors that it might be hovering around Rs8.3 trillion to Rs8.6 trillion till the end of FY2023-24.

Now the Cabinet Committee on Economic Revival (CCER) has envisaged plans to take different steps to achieve debt suitability under which efforts would be made to minimise the currency fluctuation risks. It has been envisaged to restrict the share of external debt to 40 per cent maximum, which stood at 38.3 per cent of total public debt in last financial year 2023.

The Ministry of Finance identified four major risks which would be managed to restrict the escalating debt burden. First of all, the currency risks would be managed to keep external debt within the maximum limits of 40pc over the next three years.

The average time to maturity (ARM) of domestic debt stands at 3 years and it will be kept at 3.3-year period till end of FY 2026.

The average time to maturity of external debt will be kept from minimum 6-year period to 6.3 years till FY2026.

The share of Shariah compliant debt in government securities will be increased gradually as targets have been envisaged to jack up its share up to 15 per cent over the next three-year period. In the first phase, it is planned to get penetration of Shariah compliant debt instrument up to 10 per cent in the first year, 12 per cent in the second year and then up to 15 per cent in the third year.

The share of fixed rate of debt in government securities will be increased gradually as it stands at 20 per cent now, but it will be jacked up to 25 per cent over the next three-year period from FY2024 to FY2026.

The key actions envisaged to achieve the debt sustainability will hover around four policy actions including extend the maturity profile of debt, issuance of zero-coupon bonds and asset-light sukuk, expand the investor base by enhancing primary dealer system and introduce platforms for the issuance and trading of government securities.