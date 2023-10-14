FIA officials deputed to help Discos curb power theft

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials are being deputed in power distribution companies (Discos) for intensifying crackdown against theft.

The move will aid in facilitation of electricity distribution companies in effectively running ongoing campaign against power theft. In this regard, the Ministry of Energy has written a letter to the FIA director general and sought help for taking action against the staff and consumers involved in electricity theft in the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco).

As per letter written by the additional director general (South), FIA Karachi, to the Power Division secretary the officials have been attached with Discos for strengthening management in power distribution companies. Referring to letter of the Power Division, the FIA senior official stated that officers have been deputed for the anti-theft and recovery campaign, helping to eliminate illegal connivance of the officers/officials of respective Discos with consumers in theft of electricity.

According to letter, Mr. Seed Ullah Khan Mehsud, FIA deputy director, Peshawar, has been deputed with Pesco while Sufi Abdul Hafeez Chachar, FIA deputy director, Sukkur, deputed at Sepco and Muzammil Ahmed Jalal, FIA acting deputy director, Hyderabad, would work with Hesco.