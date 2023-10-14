Tax levied by Karachi Cantt board illegal: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday declared as unconstitutional the professional tax levied by Cantonment Board Karachi and ordered to reimburse the amount of tax collected from institutions.

During the course of hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that the professional taxes levied by the Cantonment Board Karachi were “unconstitutional and in contradiction with transparency”.

The chief justice also questioned the establishment of shopping malls on cantonment land. “The land given to the cantonment board was provided to the military for a specific purpose”, the CJP remarked adding that it was not meant for commercial purposes.

He further said that nobody knew where commercial activities of cantonment ended.

Justice Isa observed that institutions were being brought to their constitutional purpose, hoping that other institutions will do the same. Later on, the court dismissed the petitions of Cantonment Board Clifton and Cantonment Board Faisal Karachi, challenging the verdict of Sindh High Court that had declared the professional tax, imposed by Cantonment Board Karachi on restaurants, banks and poultry farms as invalid.