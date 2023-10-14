Review plea filed against SC verdict on NAB law

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was requested on Friday to set aside its judgement, striking down amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 made by the previous coalition government.

Abdul Jabbar through his counsel Farooq H Naek filed a civil review petition under Article 188 of the Constitution against the order passed by the apex court on September 15.

He prayed the apex court to accept his petition, and the impugned judgement passed on September 15 may be re-called and set aside.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on September 15 by a majority 2-1had restored corruption cases against public office holders after striking down some of the amendments made by the PDM government in the NAB law, declaring it as against the rights pertaining to public interest enshrined in the Constitution.

The court held that it is accepted that Parliament is empowered to legislate freely within its legislative competence laid down by the Constitution; however, it is also a settled principle of our constitutional dispensation that the three organs of the State i.e., the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary perform distinct functions and that one organ of the State cannot encroach into the jurisdiction of another organ.

Last year in June, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had filed a petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution praying for striking down the amendments made through the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022 and the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act 2022 for being ultra vires to the Constitution.

The court, while declaring some of the amendments made to the NAB law contrary to the Constitution, struck them down. Those included the one which limited the NAB jurisdiction to cases involving over Rs500 million and one which allowed the accused to claim the amount of plea bargain deposited after being acquitted.

The court had declared the Imran Khan’s petition as maintainable on account of violating Articles 9,14, 24 (protection of property rights) and 25 (equality of citizens) of the Constitution and for affecting the public at large because unlawful diversion of State resources from public development projects to private use leads to poverty, declining quality of life and injustice.

“Section 3 of the Second Amendment pertaining to Section 5(o) of the NAB Ordinance that sets the minimum pecuniary threshold of the NAB at Rs500 million and Section 2 of the 2022 Amendments pertaining to Section 4 of the NAB Ordinance which limits the application of the NAB Ordinance by creating exceptions for holders of public office are declared void ab initio insofar as these concern the references filed against elected holders of public office and references filed against persons in the service of Pakistan for the offences noted in Section 9(a)(vi)-(xii) of the NAB Ordinance,” the court had held.

The court, however, declared as valid, Section 3 of the Second Amendment and Section 2 of the 2022 Amendments pertaining to Sections 5(o) and 4 of the NAB Ordinance for references filed against persons in the Service of Pakistan for the offences listed in Section 9(a)(i)-(v) of the NAB Ordinance.

The court held that all orders passed by NAB and/or the accountability courts placing reliance on the above Sections are declared null and void and of no legal effect.

“Therefore, all inquiries, investigations and references which have been disposed of on the basis of the struck down Sections are restored to their positions prior to the enactment of the 2022 Amendments and shall be deemed to be pending before the relevant for a,” the court had held.

In his review petition, Abdul Jabbar questioned as to whether the impugned judgement not declared part of the legislation (the amendments to the NAB Ordinance) as ultra vires without considering the fundamental principles of parliamentary democracy.

He further questioned as to whether the impugned judgement has not curtailed the power of Parliament to enact legislation, as it was Parliament which enacted the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, and it’s Parliament alone to decide how and when to amend and/ or alter the same?

“Whether through the impugned judgement the apex court not assumed the position of being a ‘legislator’ and ‘policy maker’, which is beyond the scope of powers of this court under Article 184(3)?”

He further questioned as to whether the judgement has not declared the provisions of the amending Acts of Parliament as ultra vires on the policy consideration and contrary to the ‘will of the people’, which the later scribed through the subject amendments?

He submitted that he was not a party to the proceedings in Constitutional Petition No 21 of 2022.

He is, however, directly and materially affected by the judgement.

The judgement has failed to appreciate that the amendments carried out in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 by Parliament did not take away any offence from the grip of law, but have streamlined the same through channeling to the relevant authorities, he maintained

He contended that the judgement has made the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2023 redundant, as the same provided the mechanism for all the cases which got 10 effected by the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022 and the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act 2022. He contended that the apex court order has errors and is liable to be reviewed.