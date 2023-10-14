Pakistan set to meet key IMF targets: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan building in Karachi. The SBP website

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has met an end-September deadline for a forward book target agreed with the International Monetary Fund and is well-positioned to meet other targets related to net international reserves and net domestic assets, the central bank said on Friday.

The IMF is expected to review the country’s $3 billion ongoing loan programme next month. Pakistan secured $1.2 billion from the Washington-based lender in July and is expecting an additional $700 million upon the completion of the first review and release of the second tranche by December this year.

The statement released on Friday was based on remarks made by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad to key foreign investors at events organised by global banks, such as Barclays, JP Morgan, Standard Bank, and Jefferies, on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank meetings in Morocco.

“The foreign exchange buffers are improving with both build-up in reserves and reduction in forward foreign exchange liabilities,” Ahmad said.

He explained that since January 2023, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves improved from a low of $3.1 billion to $7.6 billion as of end-September 2023. The reserves build-up was largely supported by non-debt-creating inflows amid favorable market conditions.

“At the same time, SBP’s forward foreign exchange liabilities have declined and the forward book target of $4.2 billion for end-September 2023 agreed with the IMF has already been met by a wide margin,” he said.

“Similarly, SBP is also very comfortably placed to meet the other end-September IMF targets, including Net International Reserves (NIR) and Net Domestic Assets (NDA),” he added.

The SBP governor briefed the investors about the recent macroeconomic developments, policy responses to current challenges, and the outlook of Pakistan’s economy, and also answered their questions. He said told the investors that the current policy mix adopted by the government and the central bank is geared towards achieving stabilisation through addressing macroeconomic imbalances. The SBP is among the first central banks that began to tighten monetary policy in the wake of the rising inflation globally, he said.

However, certain domestic challenges, most notably the unprecedented floods in the beginning of the previous fiscal year, complicated SBP’s efforts to bring down inflation. On a cumulative basis, the SBP has increased the policy rate by 1,500 bps over the last two years. Likewise, the government has also stepped up its fiscal consolidation efforts, he said.

The stabilisation measures have started yielding results. Inflation has come down to 31.4 percent in September 2023 after peaking at 38 percent in May 2023 and is expected to continue its downward trajectory over the coming months, whereas the external account has improved considerably and foreign exchange buffers are being built up, he added.

Ahmad shared that with the policy rate at 22 percent, the SBP assesses the real interest rates turning substantially positive on a forward-looking basis, as inflation is expected to come down significantly during the second half of this fiscal year. Going forward, the Stand-By arrangement with the IMF is expected to support the ongoing policy efforts to stabilise the economy, he added.

He also highlighted the shock-absorbing role of the market-determined exchange rate and the support from multilateral and bilateral lenders in addressing the external sector challenges. The current account deficit (CAD) reduced to 0.7 percent of GDP in FY23 from 4.7 percent in FY22. The earlier administrative measures that had contributed towards the lowering of CAD last year, are now withdrawn. Nonetheless, the ongoing stabilisation measures and flexible exchange rate are expected to keep the CAD within the range of 0.5-1.5 percent of GDP in FY24.

He emphasised that emerging economies are faced with multiple challenges, such as access to capital markets, growing anti-trade sentiments, debt sustainability, and building climate-resilient and inclusive economies and there is a need for multilateral institutions like the IMF and World Bank to take the lead role in shoring up global buy-in to address these challenges. For Pakistan’s part, the country is on track to address the longstanding structural weaknesses, and with the support from its multilateral and bilateral partners, it would be able to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth over the medium term, the SBP governor said.