Smuggled goods worth Rs900m seized by Lahore Customs

LAHORE: Customs Intelligence Lahore launched a grand operation against oil smugglers by seizing at least 35 tankers of smuggled Iranian oil, Director Customs Intelligence Haris Ansari said.

Smuggled diesel, and petrol worth more than Rs 900 million were seized by Custom, Ansari said, adding that the operation was conducted under the direction of Director General Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmed.

The operation was supervised by Additional Director Rizwan Bashir with his team led by Deputy Director Shah Samad Hamdani, assisted by the Intelligence Bureau, Police, and lasted for 72 hours.