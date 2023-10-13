Traders reject raise in rents by Auqaf Dept

PESHAWAR: Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtun- khwa on Thursday rejected the notification on the raise in rents by the Auqaf Department.

The association office-bearers Waheed Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Shahzad Ahmad and others alleged that the previous government in violation of the tenancy laws had passed an act to unjustly raise the rents of the properties of the Auqaf Department.

They said a committee of traders’ representatives, officials of the department and former minister Amanullah Haqqani was formed to resolve the issue. The traders said the affected shopkeepers had submitted their demands to the committee which held several meetings, adding the committee submitted its recommendations to the department. However, they claimed that the department ignored the recommendations and instead issued the notification raising the rents. They said the government instead of providing jobs to people should not close the existing businesses whichwere providing employment opportunities.