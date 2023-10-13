SCCI conveys businessmen’s concerns to Customs

PESHAWAR: A delegation of businessmen, led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq, met Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saeed Akram to discuss the concerns of the business community.

During the meeting, Ishaq outlined the challenges faced by Customs clearing agents and proposed solutions.

The delegation included Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, president of the Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Wahid Bacha, general secretary, and other FCAA members, as well as traders, exporters, and importers. Collector Customs Enforcement Peshawar Khawaja Khurram was also present.

Saeed Akram showed interest in the issues faced by Customs clearing agents and the trading community. Ishaq thanked Akram for his commitment to resolving the issues promptly.Both sides agreed to work closely and establish a joint mechanism for a swift resolution of issues affecting the businessmen.

Earlier, a delegation from the FCAA, led by Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, met with SCCI president Fuad Ishaq. The FCAA delegation informed Fuad Ishaq about the challenges faced by Customs clearing agents, traders, exporters, and importers due to new Customs policies.

The SCCI chief expressed concern about the growing challenges faced by Customs clearing agents and the businessmen community and stressed the need for business-friendly policies and support for traders.