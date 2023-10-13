Speakers call for joint efforts to eradicate polio

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Thursday stressed the need for joint efforts to create awareness against the incurable disease of polio and make the country free of polio virus.

The seminar was jointly organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, Peshawar, Pakistan Development Foundation and Rotary International Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.This event was attended by a number of students and faculty members of the university and volunteers.

Caretaker adviser on Health, Prof Dr Riaz Anwar, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Vice Chancellor SBBWU Prof Dr Safia Ahmed was the guest of honour.

The seminar was also addressed by, Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Deputy Secretary Health, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan and Polio Goodwill Ambassador in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khurshid Khan.

At the start of the function, the guests condemned the killing of an Edwardes College student at the hands of mobile snatchers and urged the provincial government to take every step to ensure arrest of the killers and provide justice to the family of the slain student.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Riaz Anwar said that polio was an incurable disease. “Poliovirus has been eradicated from different countries. But Pakistan was still having it”, he said.He said that polio has been eradicated from the world except just two countries - Pakistan and Afghanistan - which were still fighting against it.

Bilal Sethi said the non-government organisations were playing a vital role in raising awareness against polio. He said that religious scholars, teachers and people from different walks of life should make joint efforts to eradicate polio from society.

Dr Safia lauded the efforts of the organizing team for holding the event.She also talked about how polio is affecting the individuals and how all the individuals play an important role in overcoming the issue, especially girls.

Khurshid Khan said he was very grateful to be a part of this event. He said that women can play a very important role in spreading awareness about polio.He urged the participants to play a role in their capacity in riding the society of polio.

Deputy Secretary Health, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan who himself is a polio affected person encouraged parents to get vaccinated children against polio to save them from permanent disability.