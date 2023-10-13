Cluster farm approach adopted for SW

WANA: District Agriculture Officer Habib-Ur-Rehman Wazir said on Thursday that 15 MAGP G1 garlic seed plots had been approved by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for deserving farmers in the Lower South Waziristan district.

Speaking to the media, the agriculture officer said that the UNDP team maintains regular visits to monitor the progress of the G1 garlic plots.As for the selection of UNDP staff for cluster farm plots in Karizkot village near Wana FC Camp, Wazir explained that the cluster farm approach was adopted to ensure that the plots were situated closely, facilitating timely access for maintenance and monitoring teams.

Wazir also discussed the recent publication of inaccurate news concerning G1 garlic.He said that global priority was assigned to G1 garlic seeds, which have the potential of enhanced production.The official expressed the commitment of the Agriculture Department, with the support of the district administration, to improve facilities for farmers in Lower South Waziristan.