Class-IV employees want issues resolved

HANGU: The Class-IV employees of the Education Department, Orakzai, on Thursday asked the department high-ups and district administration to take notice of ‘excesses’ being meted out to the lower staff at the education institutions.
Speaking at a press conference, the Class-IV Employees Union president Bashir Ahmad Khan, general secretary Muhammad Wajahat, Shehzad Khan, Haq Nawaz and others said that officials of monitoring teams had adopted a discriminatory attitude towards the lower staff.
They alleged that Class-IV employees were being declared absent for a whole month which, they said, was an injustice with the low paid workers.They also complained that Class-IV employees were performing duty more than eight hours but they were not paid for the extra duty.
The employees said that they were appointed in scale 3 but the senior Class-IV employees were kept deprived of promotion to scale 7 despite working for years.They appealed to the high-ups of the Education Department and the caretaker government to take notice of the issues being confronted by the Class-IV employees in educational institutions.
LAHORE: Customs Intelligence Lahore launched a grand operation against oil smugglers by seizing at least 35 tankers of...
PESHAWAR: Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtun- khwa on Thursday rejected the notification on the raise in rents by the...
PESHAWAR: A delegation of businessmen, led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fuad Ishaq, met Chief...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Thursday stressed the need for joint efforts to create awareness against the...
WANA: District Agriculture Officer Habib-Ur-Rehman Wazir said on Thursday that 15 MAGP G1 garlic seed plots had been...
LANDIKOTAL: The police held a jirga at the Tehsil Jirga Hall, where all stakeholders collectively pledged their...