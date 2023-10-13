Class-IV employees want issues resolved

HANGU: The Class-IV employees of the Education Department, Orakzai, on Thursday asked the department high-ups and district administration to take notice of ‘excesses’ being meted out to the lower staff at the education institutions.

Speaking at a press conference, the Class-IV Employees Union president Bashir Ahmad Khan, general secretary Muhammad Wajahat, Shehzad Khan, Haq Nawaz and others said that officials of monitoring teams had adopted a discriminatory attitude towards the lower staff.

They alleged that Class-IV employees were being declared absent for a whole month which, they said, was an injustice with the low paid workers.They also complained that Class-IV employees were performing duty more than eight hours but they were not paid for the extra duty.

The employees said that they were appointed in scale 3 but the senior Class-IV employees were kept deprived of promotion to scale 7 despite working for years.They appealed to the high-ups of the Education Department and the caretaker government to take notice of the issues being confronted by the Class-IV employees in educational institutions.