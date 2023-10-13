Work on Shangla powerhouse launched

ALPURI: Construction work on the hydropower house on the Lilownai upper stream has been inaugurated.Deputy Commissioner Ziaur Rahman was the chief guest, who inaugurated the work on the 56 KV powerhouse.

Besides local elders, the ceremony was also attended by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Regional Director Sohail Khan, Director Naveed Khan, Project Manager Muhammad Nawab and others.

The speakers said that with construction of a powerhouse on a stream in Khwar Killay would generate 56 KV electricity, which will be provided to the populace at cheaper rates.They said that uninterrupted supply of electricity would help boost businesses in the district besides creating employment opportunities for the local residents.The PEDO officials said that project was apolitical and the organization would construct more such powerhouses after preparing the feasibility reports to facilitate businesses in the area.