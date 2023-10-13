Karak contractors decry lack of funds

PESHAWAR: The government contractors in Karak district have expressed concern over the non-release of funds for different schemes.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Contractors Association of Pakistan vice-chairman Malik Riaz Khan, former lawmaker Mian Nisar Gul, and Karak Contractors Association President Manzoor Khan alleged federal and provincial governments had stopped funds of several schemes due to which contractors and citizens were facing difficulties.

They said that the government was not undertaking any development schemes in Kohat, Karak and Handu districts .The speakers said around 200 schemes of road construction, water supply and other basic services were not being undertaken due to non-provision of funds.

They said that natural gas from the district was being provided to the country but the revenue of the district from this resource was not being spent on the development of Karak which was causing unrest. They asked the government to resume work on the development schemes.