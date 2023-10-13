Peshawar police helpless against street criminals

PESHAWAR: Innumerable gangs of street criminals in this provincial capital have strengthened in the last couple of years to the extent that cops seem helpless in providing protection to the commoners in all parts of the district.

Instead of an effective change in strategy to eliminate these criminal groups, the police officers and juniors are only busy in discouraging registration of such large number of cases happening daily to paint a rosy picture of the overall law and order in Peshawar.

Snatching of cell phones and valuables at gunpoint occurs daily in urban, rural and suburban towns of the provincial capital. In many of these incidents, snatchers do not hesitate to open fire without even a slight resistance is offered by the victim. They kill or injure any person without any fear of the law.

A young college student, Hassan Tariq, was shot dead by robbers on Wednesday in broad daylight when he offered resistance to a mobile snatching bid in the provincial capital.The incident was shocking as it happened not far from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Peshawar High Court and other important offices.

According to police, the intermediate student of a private college was on way home in an auto rickshaw from college when armed motorcyclists intercepted the three-wheeler near Suri Pul.The official said the young student offered resistance and the mobile snatchers opened fire on him and escaped.

The student was taken to the nearby Lady Reading Hospital but he succumbed to injuries. The incident shocked the entire provincial capital after photos of the student went viral. The students and people from various walks of life protested the incident on roads and on social media.

The college students staged a protest and sit-in outside the Peshawar Press Club to demand arrest of the culprits.Many termed it a failure of police and the state institutions as such incidents are happening frequently and the gangs act with impunity.

The chief minister took notice of the incident after over 24 hours. There were reports that he directed the suspension of the station house officer concerned.Police officials said they had set up a high level team under SP Cantt to arrest the culprits in this case.

The cops, however, are needed to wake up before it is too late as this was not the first incident to happen in the city.Peshawarites have been finding it hard for the last couple of years to come out of their homes in many towns for fear of being robbed, injured or killed by innumerable street criminals operating all over.

Many people have started carrying weapons for safety but the cops instead of finding a solution to the problem, lodge cases against such civilians when any weapon is recovered during the daily search operations and snap checking.

It has been learnt that these incidents no more bother most of the police officers who consider snatchings and thefts a routine issue and discourage non-registration of FIRs to provide fake statistics and paint a rosy picture of the law and order in the capital. A hardly a few percent of the cases are registered at the police stations while in a majority of the incidents, cops avoid lodging FIRs by dodging the complainants. If someone approaches a senior, the police station staff registers a mere roznamcha or daily diary.

A number of victims in cases of snatching cell phones and cash, thefts from homes, shops and other places do not approach police now as they hope for no relief.

Apart from the poor performance by the respective station house officers and lack of commitment and coordination in the team of senior officers, the unprecedented inflation, as well as ice (methamphetamine) addiction and no strict punishments are said to be the factors behind an increase in street crimes and violence in society in recent years.

This unprecedented increase in violent street crimes has spread terror in the city. Many on social media have termed the situation alarming, asking for going after the gangs more aggressively before the situation goes out of control.

Some solid intelligence based operations are needed against the groups and individuals involved in street crimes in this city in the last few years.Besides, the officers not performing well at senior level and in police stations need to be replaced by those who can actively lead operations against criminals and help restore the trust of the public on the force.

When approached, an official said the Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat had called a meeting of the police officers of the provincial capital over the street crimes to take solid and effective measures.The official, however, insisted that the number of unregistered cases was not high as reported on social media.