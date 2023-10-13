Zu card recharge step termed successful

PESHAWAR: Since the inception of the Zu card recharge from mobile phones in February, around Rs 12 million worth of credit has been recharged to the Zu cards through 131, 546 recharges.

TransPeshawar through a statement issued here said the company had launched a mobile supported recharge facility in February. During the first month 3,500 recharges had been done, adding that the number doubled in the next month.

TransPeshawar spokesperson Saddaf Kamil said the feature was particularly beneficial for the commuters who use the feeder routes where the card recharge facility did not exist. She said the commuters can recharge their cards from homes.