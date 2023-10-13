Seerat Week underway at PMC

PESHAWAR: The Seerat Week organised by the Prime Society for Arts & Literature (PAL), is underway at Peshawar Medical College (PMC).

A press release said students from various academic institutions, including PMC, Peshawar Dental College, Rufaidah Nursing College, the University of Peshawar, Frontier College for Women, IM Sciences, and others, are participating in various engaging activities, said a press release issued here.

The week offers a diverse array of events, including quiz competitions on the life of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and his companions, Naat competitions, a calligraphy exhibition, and a panel discussion on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In one session, Prof Dr Saeed Anwar, Prof Dr Shamsul Haq, Prof Dr Sahib Islam, Prof Dr Nomanullah Wazir, and Prof Dr Muhammad Ashfaq engaged in discussions about various aspects of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) ‘s life.

The Qirat and Naat presentations captivated the audience as students showcased talents and skills in highlighting the topics.The closing ceremony and prize distribution of the Seerat Week-2023 is scheduled to take place on October 16.