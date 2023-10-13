Mehsuds seek release of compensation fund

WANA: A delegation of the Mahsud Welfare Association met senior officials to discuss the relief fund allocated by the federal government for compensation of Mehsud tribes affected by displacement.

The delegation met DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the secretary finance and the secretary relief and resettlement.It has come to light that both the federal and provincial governments have established a standing committee to expedite the release of the Rs1.5 billion relief fund for timely disbursement to those in need.

Engineer Ghani Gul Mehsud, the head of Mehsud Welfare Association, expressed commitment to securing compensation for the Mehsud tribes and safeguarding their rights. He said the Mehsud tribes had made significant sacrifices for the nation and endured considerable hardships, saying that their issues required prompt resolution.