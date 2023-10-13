Explosives seized

ALPURI: The police claimed to have seized explosives and arrested an accused in the Pandiyar area in the district on Thursday.According to details, the police had barricaded the road for checking vehicles in the Pandiyar area.Cops signaled a car for checking but the driver sped away the vehicle. However, the police chased the car and intercepted the fleeing accused after a while.
