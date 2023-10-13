Call made to declare jihad against Israel

PESHAWAR: Imamia Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday condemned the Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians and demanded declaration of jihad against the Jewish state.

Speaking at a press conference here, the council Chairman Azhar Ali Shah said that Israeli, US leadership and the UN were collectively responsible for the massacre of the women, children and elderly people in Palestine.

Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen Chairman Shabir Hussain Sajidi, Majlis Ulema Maktab Ahl-e-Bait leader Allama Syed Zakiul Hassan and others also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said Palestinian freedom fighters had attacked the Israeli soldiers for the liberation of occupied Palestine, adding that they had treated women and children well and did not harm any innocent person.

They said Israel had targeted the civilian population and killed over 500 children and an equal number of women. The speakers said Israel had also cut supply of water, medicines and food to avenge the humiliating defeat it suffered at the hands of Palestinians freedom fighters.

The speakers said that Israeli soldiers targeted ambulances and hospitals. They said that the UN had become dysfunctional and failed to fulfill its mission.They also condemned the criminal silence of the Muslim rulers over this barbarity.

The speakers said Israel and the US were the major terrorist states in the world which had created ISIS type of organisations to destroy the Muslim world.They demanded of the Muslims across the world to unite and raise a voice against the Israeli actions.

The speakers announced a protest rally would be staged on Friday (today) at Qissakhwani to express solidarity with the Palestinians.