CM orders police to protect life and property of citizens

PESHAWAR: KP caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday ordered police to ensure the protection of the life and property of citizens at all costs and improve the patrolling system to prevent street crimes.

According to a handout, he issued the directives after taking notice of the killing of a college student by the robbers in the city during an attempt to snatch a cell phone from him.

A student of the Edwardes College Peshawar, Hassan Tariq, 17, was shot dead by the robbers on Thursday in broad daylight when he resisted the cell phone snatching bid near the KP Assembly building. The killing left the people in a deep shock.

The chief minister directed Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat to submit a report on the incident, and ordered the immediate suspension of the station house officer of the police station concerned in whose limits the crime was committed.

Azam Khan directed the police to make all efforts to ensure the arrest of those involved in the brutal killing at the earliest.

He termed the occurrence of such incidents in broad daylight as of a serious concern, and directed the relevant officials to take result-oriented measures for effective prevention of such crimes.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.He assured that the elements involved in the heinous crime would be brought to justice soon.

Meanwhile, the chief minister took notice of the alleged incident of manhandling of a journalist by the staff at the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. He directed his Adviser for Health Dr Riaz Anwar to get a factual report of the incident after listening to both the parties and take action accordingly.

The advisor later ordered an inquiry into the matter.Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Information Main Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Thursday assured that the killers of a college student would be brought to justice.

He said this as he visited the family home of the slain student in Charsadda to offer condolences to the bereaved family of Hassan Tariq, 17 year-old student of the Edwardes College Peshawar who was killed by robbers the previous day, near the KP Assembly building when he offered resistance .

A handout said he was accompanied by SSP Operations of Peshawar Kashif Aftab Abbasi and district administration officers from Charsadda.

The minister met Mufti Tariq Khan, the father of the late studenet, and offered condolences to the grieving family . He assured that all available resources were being utilised to bring the perpetrators to justice, with special teams actively working on the case. Earlier ,the minister visited Edwardes College. He met the college’s principal, Shujaat Ali Khan, and other faculty members. The SSP operations briefed them on the progress in the case. The district administration officers were present at the meeting as well.

The minister met the students of the college and assured them that the government was fully committed to maintaining law and order. He urged them to exercise restraint during protest demonstrations as anti-national elements tended to exploit the situation in such situations.

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party leader and former minister Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday condemned the killing of a student of Edwardes College, Peshawar, resisting a robbery and termed it the failure of police to provide security to the law-abiding citizens.

Speaking at the award distribution ceremony at a private school and later talking to reporters, Mian Iftikhar said that the situation had become so volatile that even schools, colleges and mosques were not safe.

He said that a student of the Edwardes College, Hassan Tariq, Peshawar, was shot dead on Wednesday in the high security zone in broad daylight when he resisted a mobile snatching attempt by robbers.

The ANP leader said that students were staging protest rallies for the restoration of peace instead of getting education, adding that police and state must provide security to the people.

About the ongoing Palestine-Israel war, the nationalist leader said that Palestine belonged to Palestinians and they were fighting for the liberation of their land and Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa.“As a human being and Muslim, we support the Palestinians for the struggle for independence,” he said, adding Israel and the US were determined to eliminate the Palestinians.