Prevalence of hepatitis recorded at 2.3pc under LHEAP project

Rawalpindi:Out of a total of 32,480 persons so far screened for hepatitis B and C through a door-to-door campaign in as many as four union councils of Rawal Town, as many as 746 have been found positive for hepatitis recording the prevalence of the disease as 2.3 per cent.

Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) project was launched exclusively in Rawalpindi district in coalition with Global Hepatitis Elimination Task Force on July 10 this year with a target of screening as many as 100,000 persons free of cost in union councils 10, 11, 14 and 15 falling under the jurisdiction of Rawal Town.

To date, the teams of LHEAP have visited a total of 6438 houses in the four union councils and screened as many as 32,480 persons of which 14,540 individuals have been vaccinated against hepatitis B, said Head of Operations at LHEAP Dr. Anser Ishaq while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He added that a total of 605 persons have so far been detected with hepatitis C virus while 141 have been found to be suffering from hepatitis B. Dr. Anser said as many as 286 patients have already been confirmed positive for hepatitis B or C through PCR test in the selected UCs. The persons found positive for the infections are being managed free of cost at the LHEAP primary health care unit, established at Municipal Medical Centre along 5th Road in Satellite Town, the Red Crescent Complex, he added.