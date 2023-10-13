Unlocking prosperity and opportunities

Islamabad:The picturesque landscapes and abundant investment opportunities of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) took centre stage as the GB Investment Road Show 2023 concluded in Islamabad.

The event witnessed the convergence of esteemed dignitaries, ambassadors, members of the Federal Cabinet, representatives of the Special Investment Facilitation Cell (SIFC), the Governor, Chief Minister, and participants from diverse sectors such as tourism, IT, power, agriculture, mining, and food security.

The event served as a platform for the GB government to showcase the attractive incentives available to investors across these sectors. GB, often referred to as the ‘Land ofOpportunities,’ presented a compelling case for investment, emphasizing its strategic geographical location, natural resources, and rapidly evolving infrastructure.

The road show garnered significant interest from the private sector, with numerous businesses and investors expressing a keen desire to participate in the economic development of GB. The event's resounding success underlined the potential of the region as a thriving hub for diverse investment opportunities. The GB Investment Road Show 2023 is just the beginning of a promising journey. The GB government is committed to sustaining the momentum, with plans to make the ‘GB Invest’ theme an annual event, enabling continuous follow-up on the initiatives and facilitating a smoother transition for prospective investors.

As GB continues to unlock its potential and embrace a new era of growth, we invite the business community to explore the boundless possibilities that this region offers. Together, we can shape the future of GB and create mutually beneficial opportunities for investors and the local population.