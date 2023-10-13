Policemen looted in Sangjani

Islamabad:Unidentified gunmen, snatched arms and ammunition, 5 mobile phones, and cash from uniformed police personnel when they were sitting in Khalil Hostel at Sangjani for breakfast, the police spokesman said Thursday.
It is the second incident of looting uniformed police personnel in one week's time. One, Mohammad Asghar (one of the patrolling team), lodged a complaint with the Sangjani police station, saying that they were sitting in Khalid Hotel at 9:40 am for breakfast when three gunmen riding a motorcycle (Honda-125), reached there and held them at gunpoint, and snatched their 5 mobile phones sets, police guns with magazines and rushed away towards Taxila.
The Sangjani police have registered the first information report (FIR No.731/23) under section 392 and initiated investigation but none of the gangsters have been hunted down yet.
