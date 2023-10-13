Gangster arrested

Islamabad:The Hummak police have recovered Rs9.5 million from a group of gangsters involved in financial corruption, the police said. The suspects were found engaged in financial criminal activities and recovered cash from them.

The Humak police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending an accused involved in financial criminal activities in the jurisdiction of Humak police station. The accused was identified as Haider Ali. Police team also recovered cash worth Rs9.5 million from his possession. A case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. The police team also handed over the recovered cash to the owner. The owner paid tribute to the police team and thanked Islamabad Capital Police for effective action against criminals.