7,738 QAU graduates awarded degrees

Islamabad:Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) celebrated its 10th convocation, conferring a total of 7,738 degrees to graduates from various academic disciplines on Thursday. This remarkable achievement includes 298 PhDs, 3,359 M.Phil, 1,198 M.Sc, and 2,883 BS degrees.

The degrees were presented by Dr. Arif Alvi, the esteemed chancellor of QAU and the President Dr. Arif Alvi. In his address, President Alvi emphasised the critical importance of delivering quality education to students, underscoring its pivotal role in the nation's development. He further called upon the Ministry of Education and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to collaborate with universities in designing programs and departments that align with the demands of the job market.

President Alvi also highlighted the shortage of professionals, particularly in the medical field, and encouraged female professionals not to remain idle but actively contribute to society after earning their degrees. He expressed concern about the alarmingly low literacy rate in the country, with over 20 million children, constituting 40% of the population, currently out of school. The President acknowledged the monumental challenge of accommodating these children, estimated at 55,000 more schools, and proposed leveraging mosques and modern technology for educational outreach.

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, reiterated the government's commitment to promoting education at all levels. He stressed the need to provide essential facilities to schools in Islamabad to enhance the quality of education.

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (S.I.), the vice chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, shared the institution's accomplishments and future plans. He emphasized the university's role in contributing to the nation's sustainable development and economic growth. The vice chancellor detailed the university's comprehensive strategy to advance its vision, including streamlining administrative processes, adopting digital solutions, and striving for excellence. He expressed his heartfelt congratulations to parents, teachers, and graduates for their dedication and outstanding performance.