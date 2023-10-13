‘Nationwide best BRI projects photography competition’ awards ceremony held

Islamabad:The Pakistan-China Institute, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, marked a momentous occasion on Thursday with the awards ceremony for the ‘Nationwide Best BRI Projects Photography Competition’ held here, the event drew a distinguished assembly of guests, including Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan China Institute, Professor Li Xiguang, former Dean of Tsinghua International Centre for Communication Studies, and Tahir Hussain, Director-General of state-run radio.

In his opening remarks, Mustafa Hyder Sayed underscored the profound importance of this ceremony as it sets the stage for the upcoming Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. He emphasised the need for a more comprehensive understanding of China-Pakistan cooperation, extending beyond infras­tructure projects to encompass the cultural and people-to-people connections fostered by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Professor Li Xiguang, a distinguished Chinese scholar with a deep affection for Pakistan, praised the innovative competition, reflecting his enduring bond with the country over five decades. He noted Pakistan's role as a global magnet for artists and photographers, capturing its diverse cultural heritage and scenic beauty. Tahir Hussain acknowledged China's pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan's economic growth through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), emphasising its transformative impact on the nation. This comes amid China's unwavering commitment, at a time when other nations hesitated to invest in Pakistan.

The ceremony celebrated the winners of the 'Nationwide Best BRI Projects Photography Competition,' providing recognition to their exceptional work with cash prizes. The event brought together a diverse audience, including officials from Chinese enterprises involved in CPEC projects, students, journalists, and think tank members.

This awards ceremony served as a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of their collaboration. It exemplified the depth of their partnership, extending beyond economic ventures to cultural bonds and artistic appreciation, shaping a profound Pakistan-China relationship.