ANF seizes drugs, liquor worth $10.139m internationally

Islamabad: During one week operations, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan have seized 381.498 kg drugs and 240 litres liquor worth $10.139 million internationally, spokesman of ANF said.

As many as 43 arrested persons including 8 women 4 foreigners (one Nigerian and three Afghani) impounded 11 vehicles while conducting 34 counter narcotics operations throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 82.700 kg opium, 7.273 kg heroin, 271.594 kg hashish, 8 kg crystal heroin, 11.405 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 116 grams cocaine and 410 grams ecstasy tablets (680 x tabs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 105 kg drugs in 4 operations while arrested 3 accused persons in drug smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 30 kg opium, 61 kg hashish, 6 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 8 kg crystal heroin.

ANF (Punjab) recovered 10.128 kg drugs in 8 operations while arrested 14 accused persons including 3 women and one Afghani in drug smuggling and impounded 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.423 kg heroin, 2.415 kg hashish and 2.290 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF (KP) recovered 113.066 kg drugs in 9 operations while arrested 8 persons in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 12 kg opium, 1.150 kg heroin, 98.616 kg hashish, 1.115 kg methamphetamine (ice) and 185 grams ecstasy tablets (240 tabs).