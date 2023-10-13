Police enhance security with high-tech entry, exit system

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police have undertaken robust measures to fortify security within the federal capital, the police spokesman said.

The Capital Police has introduced a high-tech entry and exit system at High-Security Zone and across various precincts and localities in the city. With the implementation of an advanced system the High-Security Zone, police stations, and city-wide key areas security have become more efficient and effective. This system was integrated with the data from different government departments, allows real-time checks on individuals and vehicles, thus enhancing not only Capital security but also monitoring suspicious activities.

During the last month, the verification of 2,950 citizens has been conducted who visited different offices and areas. To date, over 85,861 individuals have been verified through this system. Additionally, this modern system identified 147 suspicious individuals, who were shifted to relevant police stations for legal action.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that ensuring security for all governmental institutions, diplomatic missions, offices, and residential areas within the High-Security Zone and city remains a top priority.

He said that this system also plays a crucial role in identifying unregistered and non-custom paid vehicles, with ongoing legal actions taken against them. To expand the system's utility and reach, it will soon be integrated with other provinces, ensuring that critical individuals or elements have no easy access to key areas.