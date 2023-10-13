Teachers block Murree Road against privatisation of public schools

Rawalpindi:The city’s main Murree Road was like a battlefield where a large number of teachers observed ‘sit-in’ blocking the road from both sides and raised full-throated slogans against the caretaker Punjab government here on Thursday.

The protesters and police officials were not only using harsh words but pulling and pushing each other on the occasion. First time in history, all government departments here in Rawalpindi have remained locked for three days but the authorities have failed to hold discussions with protesters to resolve their issues. It was a big question mark on the seriousness of bosses to resolve all public-related issues.

The teachers were protesting against privatisation of all public schools under the Punjab government. The protesters not only locked all public schools but boycotted ‘dengue campaign’ and given ultimatum of Punjab government to accept their all genuine demands within 24 hours otherwise they would lockdown all city roads and Jhelum Road.

The senior representatives of protesters said the protest sit-in is for an indefinite period. “The protest will continue until all three demands are accepted. The sit-in will continue for the entire day and night and the protesters will have to eat, drink, and sleep there,” they said.

On the other hand, the leaders of the All Pakistan Clerks Association, Shahzad Manzoor Kayani, Chaudhary Mubasher, and Raja Aftab said: “We will return after the approval of our demands. The strike and sit-in will continue until the demands are accepted.” The future of thousands of students was at stake because all doors of government schools had been closed for them for three days. Hundreds of government school teachers (ladies and gents) were on main Murree Road under the open sky and protesting against the Punjab government's decision regarding to privatization of all public schools in the province including Rawalpindi.

The protesters have also been boycotting official activities across the Rawalpindi division, the government employees had decided to stage a protest sit-in outside the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office in Lahore in response to the privatization of government schools, amendments to pension regulations, and the issue of leave encashment.

On the other hand, the parents also remain tense due to the present situation when all public schools are locked for three days. The parents told ‘The News’ that nobody was taking action against this situation. Every morning, our children were going to school but watchmen did not open the gates, parents strongly protested. They have appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to take suo moto notice of these public-related issues. If the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not take action this time, it will create an unrest situation all over the country, parents warned.

A heavy contingent of police was present all around Murree Road and requesting protesters to open the roads but in vain. Motorists faced hell-like situations due to blockages of roads.

Meanwhile, in other government institutions including the offices of the commissioner, deputy co­mm­issioners, assistant comm­iss­ioners, municipalities, district council, health, education, social welfare, and excise departments, the routine affairs also came to a halt due to the strike. As a result, the official files started piling up in all the offices.