Breast cancer awareness campaign need of hour

LAHORE:Widespread awareness campaign about breast cancer is the need of the hour in order to protect Pakistani women from cancer by implementing preventive measures and changing lifestyle.

These views were expressed by renowned Professor of Surgery & Specialist Cancer Surgery Dr Ayesha Shaukat while delivering lectures to the medical students of Post Graduate Medical Institute/AMC.

Prof Ayesha Shaukat said that today's modern medical science has made breast cancer a treatable disease, but due to the high cost of this treatment, it is unaffordable for the poor and middle class women. If there is a delay in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, the patient's life may be in danger, she added.

She said it has been observed by experts that the rate of breast cancer in women who breastfeed children is lower than the other women. She said that the other symptom of cancer disease included change of hormones, avoiding breastfeed, excessive consumption of protein and red meat. Prof Ayesha Shaukat added that apart from married women, many single girls are also suffering from this disease and they do not even mention to their parents about pain or any other change in breast due to traditional shame and modesty.