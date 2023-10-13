Ceremony on Int’l Teachers’ Day

LAHORE:A grand ceremony was organised in the main campus of the University of Education (UoE) here on Thursday in connection with International Teachers' Day.
Renowned educationist Prof Dr Kanwal Amin was the chief guest of the ceremony while UoE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the programme. Director Division of Education Prof Dr Ayaz M Khan, principals, directors and a large number of students were also present on this occasion.
Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Naseer Pasha said that no doubt, teachers were the nation builders and they should be respected at all levels.
