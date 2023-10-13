Four bodies found

LAHORE:The bodies of four unidentified persons were found in different parts of the city on Thursday.

A 45-year-old man was found dead near Data Darbar and a 30-year-old man was recovered dead from the Gulshan Ravi area. An unidentified man was found dead near Muslim Town Mor and a 60-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Mughalpura police. Police claimed that all the persons were drug addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary by Edhi ambulance.