Trader shot at, injured on resistance

LAHORE:A trader was shot at and injured for offering resistance during robbery in New Anarkali. The victim Ehsan had come from Nankana Sahib for official work when the suspected unidentified robbers tried to loot him. He offered resistance on which the suspects shot at him. He received bullet injuries. The suspects fled the scene after looting Rs2 million and 10 tolas of gold.

Student stabbed to death

A student was stabbed to death while another was injured after a conflict broke out between two groups in the Shahdara area.

They studied at a private academy. On the day of the incident, a clash had erupted between both students' groups. During the conflict, Wahaj Mehdi and Zeeshan received serious injuries. Mehdi succumbed to the injuries.

Two bike thieves arrested

Raiwind Police arrested two members of a bike thieves gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Azam and Arsalan. Police recovered four bikes, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody.

Three suspects held

Dolphin Squad arrested three suspected burglars. Traders of Orega Centre had lodged a complaint before police that few unidentified suspects had been committing thefts at their shops. A Dolphin Squad team on patrolling spotted two suspected burglars identified as Fazal and Hassan and handed over them to Ghalib Market police station. The third suspect was arrested nearby a poultry shop in Defence B. He was identified as Ahmad.