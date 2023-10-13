UK diplomat calls on Aleem

LAHORE:Political Counselor of United Kingdom in Pakistan Ms Zoe Weir called on President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan, here Thursday.
In this meeting, held at the IPP Central Secretariat, Ms Zoe Weir and Abdul Aleem Khan discussed the current international and national situation.
In her conversation, the UK Political Counselor said that her country intends strong and bilateral relations between England and Pakistan. She indicated that the cooperation between Pakistan and Great Britain in Education, Health and various fields is continuing successfully.
Aleem Khan discussed about the present political situation of the country. He expressed his best wishes for the British Counselor Zoe Weir while at the end of the meeting gifts were also exchanged.
LAHORE:Forman Christian College marked a historic milestone with the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind Jim Tebbe...
LAHORE:Widespread awareness campaign about breast cancer is the need of the hour in order to protect Pakistani women...
LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority CEO Imran Amin visited the industrial zone on Thursday in a bid to review the...
LAHORE:A grand ceremony was organised in the main campus of the University of Education here on Thursday in...
LAHORE:The bodies of four unidentified persons were found in different parts of the city on Thursday.A 45-year-old man...
LAHORE:Women activists from four districts of province presented a charter of demands at a two-day event organised by...