UK diplomat calls on Aleem

LAHORE:Political Counselor of United Kingdom in Pakistan Ms Zoe Weir called on President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan, here Thursday.

In this meeting, held at the IPP Central Secretariat, Ms Zoe Weir and Abdul Aleem Khan discussed the current international and national situation.

In her conversation, the UK Political Counselor said that her country intends strong and bilateral relations between England and Pakistan. She indicated that the cooperation between Pakistan and Great Britain in Education, Health and various fields is continuing successfully.

Aleem Khan discussed about the present political situation of the country. He expressed his best wishes for the British Counselor Zoe Weir while at the end of the meeting gifts were also exchanged.