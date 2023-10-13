MoUs signed on free treatment of martyred cops, families

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab signed MoUs with all the government hospitals of Lahore, according to which, the families of police martyrs, parents, wives and children will be provided absolutely free medical facilities in these hospitals.

The ceremony of signing MoUs with the Punjab government hospitals was held at the Central Police Office in which Prof Mahmood Ayaz and Prof Haroon Hamid from Mayo Hospital, Dr Muhammad Yahya Sultan, Medical Superintendent from Jinnah Hospital, Children's Hospital Vice-Chancellor Prof Masood Sadiq and Medical Director Tipu Sultan, Prof Farid Zafar and Prof Nudrat Sohail from Lahore General Hospital, Principal Zahra Khanum and Medical Superintendent Munir Malik from Services Hospital signed the MoU. The MoUs were also signed with officials of Ganga Ram Hospital and Ghurki Trust Hospital.

IGP opens Police Feedback Management System

IG Punjab inaugurated the Police Feedback Management System in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office. DIG IT Ahsan Younis while giving a briefing to IG about the objectives of Police Feedback Management System, said that Punjab Police has also issued a QR code for feedback to the citizens along with their services.

Citizens can give their feedback by scanning the print QR code. These codes are available at Police Khidmat Marakaz, Front Desks, Tahaffuz Marakaz , Traffic and other police offices, Punjab Police website, Punjab Police public app and other departmental documents.