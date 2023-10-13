CS stresses quality, transparency in uplift projects

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Thursday, reviewed the pace of work on the 33 priority development projects, including schemes of upgradation of hospitals, repair and construction of roads.

During a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, Planning and Development Chairman briefed the chief secretary about the progress on schemes of various departments, including 10 schemes of specialised healthcare department, six each of housing and urban development, and communication and works, four of Auqaf, three of PITB, and two schemes each of forest and education departments.

The chief secretary made a detailed review of the progress on upgradation of Services, Mayo, Ganga Ram, and Nishtar-II Multan hospitals, and Safe Cities project in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. He directed the Planning and Development chairman to develop a model regarding urban development and issue SOPs to standardise the construction work. He said that adequate space must be allocated for greenbelts at the time of construction of roads.

The chief secretary said that timely completion of public welfare projects was the government’s priority. He directed that quality as well as transparency be ensured in the development schemes. He mentioned that work should be completed as per timelines, adding that the department concerned would be responsible in case of any delay. He said that axle load management was being implemented on 10 roads in Punjab. He said that due to non-implementation of axle load rules, the roads constructed at the cost of millions of rupees were damaged. The administrative secretaries of Finance, P&D and relevant departments attended the meeting.