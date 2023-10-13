Doctors call off strike

LAHORE:As a result of the personal efforts of Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) ended the two-week strike in Sheikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) on Thursday.

Sheikh Zayed Hospital Chairman Prof Dr Waqar Ahmed and representatives of the YDA thanked the health minister for solving their problems on a priority basis. Dr Javed Akram said that Sheikh Zayed Hospital is a great asset to the people of provincial capital.

There is a huge difference between the budget of Jinnah Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital. He said that we want to give stipend to the doctors of Sheikh Zayed Hospital like the government hospitals. The demands of the administration of Sheikh Zayed Hospital are justified, he said.

In response to a question, the caretaker health minister said that a delegation will visit Islamabad to solve the problems of the SZH doctors. To solve the financial problems of SZH, discussions have been held with the Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and the secretary.

He said that the CM is also on board for the durable solution of this issue. Protesting doctors in SZH Lahore are our own children. They will be able to treat the patients in a better way if they will be paid timely. The doctors of SZH should have the same salaries as other hospitals. He informed that Rs5 billion are initially required to solve the problems of SZH.