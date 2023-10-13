CITY PULSE

The Lost River and the Rising Sea
The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of documents, words and visuals from the edge of Cholistan by Sadia Salim. Titled ‘The Lost River and the Rising Sea’, the show will run at the gallery until October 19. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.
War Gardens
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Meherunnisa Asad and Studio Lel. Titled ‘War Gardens’, the show will run at the gallery until October 18. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
It’s My Own Invention
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farhat Ali. Titled ‘It’s My Own Invention’, the show will run at the gallery until October 12. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former provincial assembly Shahzad member Qureshi has said Murtaza Wahab’s party...
HYDERABAD: A youngster died when police and some people from a crowd of angry people protesting over an alleged...
The opening of ‘The Pakistan Saga III’, an exclusive solo exhibition of paintings by Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen, took...
The District South police on Thursday arrested two security guards who were allegedly involved in street crime...
The Sindh High Court has dismissed bail applications of three accused, including a woman quack doctor, who were booked...
Major reasons for the decrease are illegal allotments of land in mangrove areas and cutting of mangroves for land...