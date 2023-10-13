CITY PULSE

The Lost River and the Rising Sea

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of documents, words and visuals from the edge of Cholistan by Sadia Salim. Titled ‘The Lost River and the Rising Sea’, the show will run at the gallery until October 19. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.

War Gardens

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Meherunnisa Asad and Studio Lel. Titled ‘War Gardens’, the show will run at the gallery until October 18. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

It’s My Own Invention

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farhat Ali. Titled ‘It’s My Own Invention’, the show will run at the gallery until October 12. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.