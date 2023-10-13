Young man dies as mob, police fire gunshots during protest in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A youngster died when police and some people from a crowd of angry people protesting over an alleged sacrilegious incident resorted to aerial firing here on Wednesday night.

Hasnain, son of Muhammad Salim, a resident of the Pinjra Pul area, was said to be taking his sister somewhere on a motorcycle when he was injured by a bullet. Initially, he was taken to a private hospital. From there, he was being taken to the Civil Hospital when he died.

Two other persons, including a boy named Saeed, were also injured in the firing and protests, which broke out after the alleged blasphemous incident occurred in a plaza in the Pinjra Pul area.

Meanwhile, police from Phulleli, Sakhi Pir, Hali Road, Pinjari, Fort, City and other police stations arrived at the scene, as did Hyderabad SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh. The police tried to disperse the protesters, but they refused to leave and demanded that the accused holed up in the plaza be handed over to them.

However, the police arrested the suspect and immediately took him in an armoured vehicle to an unknown place. At this, the protesters became angrier and some even fired gunshots in the air as the crowd went about ransacking property and vehicles. The police used tear gas to disperse the protesters, due to which toxic fumes spread in the area.

Later, the mob reached the Phulleli police station, where they ransacked the building and damaged the windows of cars belonging to the case property. They also burnt the motorcycle of a sub-inspector.

According to the police, two cases have been filed under the charges of interfering in police matters and damaging government property, while one case was registered over the desecration incident.

These cases were filed on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ghulam Hussain Solangi at the Phulleli police station. One FIR says a copy of the holy book was thrown onto the road from the third floor Bheera Manzil in the Phulleli area. More than a thousand people gathered and some of them fired indiscriminately and interfered with the duty of the police. In another FIR, 200 people have been nominated for firing, arson and looting.