The opening of ‘The Pakistan Saga III’, an exclusive solo exhibition of paintings by Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen, took place at the ArtCiti galley in Karachi on Thursday. The event was attended by artists, art lovers, art collectors, general public and media. The exhibition will continue until October 16.

It is a must-see for all art lovers, especially for those interested in viewing the artworks of Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen, as her work will leave a lasting impression on the viewers. To some it would appear to be déjà vu, while others would find it an absorbing experience.

Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen has a master’s degree in fine arts with a gold medal from the Punjab University’s fine arts department. She has been painting and exhibiting at various venues in Pakistan and abroad.

“I had a solo show while I was a student at the Arts Council gallery. Gulgee wrote in my brochure, ‘She will go a long way’. I hope I have fulfilled the confidence he had in me,” she commented.

After concluding her master’s in 1968, she, along with Ali Imam, started teaching drawing and painting. She said, “Those were great days, as many artists, including Sadequain, Ahmed Pervaiz and Bashir Mirza, painted in my studio. Sadequain used to say my line was only second to his, but my colours were better.”

She remarked that ‘The Pakistan Saga III’ is a prayer of gratitude and hope, and an attempt

to bring forward the colonial houses of yore, landscapes and flowers of the country.

She also said the works exhibited in the current show bring to the viewers her passion for recording and staying true to herself. She wished that in these troubled times, her work would give viewers a sense of pleasure and hope for a better future.

Artist Dr Ajaz Anwar, who is also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award, reviewed that “her colours are bright and clear, and include some daring reds and yellows. The subject matter is mostly wood, lined with trees that run along the zigzag pathways, with

the light showing through the leaves of the silhouettes”.

Artist Shahnawaz Zaidi commented that “Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen’s remarkable freedom of applying the brushstrokes, the choice of her colours and her excellence of drawing gives her work an excellent aesthetic appeal”.

Art critic Orooj Ahmed Ali said that “I rate Sabiha as one of the best landscape painters of Pakistan. Her use of think vibrant colours and technique is simply awesome, and does her teacher Anna Molka proud”.